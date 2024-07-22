Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,071 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $79,506,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 421,908 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $44,517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $115.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

