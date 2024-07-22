Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,806 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,806 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,066,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,899,000 after buying an additional 786,525 shares during the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,609,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 199,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

NYSE PAAS opened at $22.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

