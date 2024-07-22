Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $114.32

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.32, but opened at $96.05. Ryanair shares last traded at $93.73, with a volume of 914,314 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

