Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Ryder System worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of R. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $132.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

