Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 12,948 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $314,506.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,790,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,769,561.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,674 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $183,638.82.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,697 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $276,166.17.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $423,020.37.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,430 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $128,039.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.85. 21,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,873. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEO. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

