Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $555.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $501.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.18.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $486.98. 109,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.04 and a 200-day moving average of $492.10. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. Saia has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Saia by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,685,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

