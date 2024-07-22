Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
Shares of SALM stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Innovative Robotics Stock Rockets 187% on NVIDIA Investment
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Defensive Stock Picks Investors Should Consider Today
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks to Secure Your Portfolio in a High VIX Market
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.