Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,836,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $12,174,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,175,000 after purchasing an additional 130,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM opened at $70.54 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

