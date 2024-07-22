Sanmina (SANM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q3 guidance at $1.22-1.32 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sanmina Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $70.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
