Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,215.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,382.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 156,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

SRPT stock opened at $145.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,323.73 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

