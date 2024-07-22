Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SVV. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of SVV stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

