Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.08. Savers Value Village shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 71,306 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SVV. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Further Reading

