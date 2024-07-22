Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.35.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 118,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 670,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 119,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 144,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

