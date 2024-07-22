Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

SLB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.99. 6,027,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,090,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 118,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 670,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 119,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 144,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

