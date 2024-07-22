Schlumberger’s (SLB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.01. 4,689,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,082,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,352,771,000 after buying an additional 1,868,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,122,000 after buying an additional 89,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.