Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.87.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,547,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,156.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

