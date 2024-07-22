Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Gap Down to $24.54

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $23.99. Schneider National shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 45,714 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 10.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $3,260,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 16.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.