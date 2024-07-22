Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 251.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.68 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.