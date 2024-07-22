Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,240 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Palomar worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Palomar Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $88.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,674,001.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,080,716 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

