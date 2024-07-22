Sei Investments Co. Has $5.54 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Power Integrations worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 609.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 33,268 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000.

Power Integrations Stock Down 3.4 %

POWI opened at $71.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.37.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $140,640.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

