Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,859 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of QuidelOrtho worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after buying an additional 536,492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 106,709 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,641,374. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

