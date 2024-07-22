Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 18.2 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $82.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $109.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.78.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15,444.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 479.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

