Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $104.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15,444.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 479.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.