SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on S. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 624,999 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,375 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

