SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,624,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 5,459,286 shares.The stock last traded at $23.93 and had previously closed at $21.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Westpark Capital decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,668.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 624,999 shares of company stock worth $12,312,375 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 22.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 11.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,100,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

