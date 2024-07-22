Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.78. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 91,988 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 4.9 %

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $934.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 137.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

