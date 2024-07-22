Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Down 4.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $90.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Shake Shack traded as low as $80.76 and last traded at $81.03. 251,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 887,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.46.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHAK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack Trading Down 3.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $1,700,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 153.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.