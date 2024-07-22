Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Down 4.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $90.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Shake Shack traded as low as $80.76 and last traded at $81.03. 251,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 887,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.46.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.
Shake Shack Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 153.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
