Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of Shopify worth $3,309,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5,918.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,938,000 after buying an additional 1,897,934 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Shopify by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shopify by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shopify Stock Down 2.3 %

SHOP stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,502,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,236. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.12, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

