Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 4,440.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 10,540.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $199,265.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,307.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

