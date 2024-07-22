Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $3,577,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 31,284 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 50.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 63,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 532,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

