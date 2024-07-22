Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 4.1%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 75,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,033,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
The firm has a market cap of C$437.02 million, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80.
Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
