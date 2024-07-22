SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 37,186 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 415,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 155,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 60,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $2,691,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SKM shares. Nomura Securities upgraded SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SKM opened at $21.47 on Monday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

