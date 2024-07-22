Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock worth $19,949,967. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $14.61. 4,075,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,317,076. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.77.

Read Our Latest Report on SNAP

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.