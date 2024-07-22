Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Down 25%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 335,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 134,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.87.

About Sparta Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.