SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

