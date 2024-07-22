Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,605. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $370.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

