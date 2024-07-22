SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SWTX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

