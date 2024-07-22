STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 462,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

