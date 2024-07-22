Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 337,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 145,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 618,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

