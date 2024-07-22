State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,580 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of RH worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH Trading Down 0.3 %

RH stock opened at $272.84 on Monday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.68.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.