State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,185 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,109,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,911,000 after buying an additional 347,812 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

PK opened at $14.82 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

