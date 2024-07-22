State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,260 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Smartsheet worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,390 shares of company stock worth $1,484,631. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $48.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

