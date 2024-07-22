State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 8,772 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

