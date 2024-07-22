State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 9,391 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of DXC Technology worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after buying an additional 3,272,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,317,000 after buying an additional 3,827,176 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,899,000 after buying an additional 267,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $28.89.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

