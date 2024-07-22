State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,309 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Freshpet worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,278,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 48,401 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $119.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.76. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $136.35.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,333.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

