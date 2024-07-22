State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 18,259 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,086 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in F.N.B. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.5 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

