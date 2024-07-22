State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,506 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $59,215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $100.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.