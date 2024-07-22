State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,718 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Westlake by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,605,000 after acquiring an additional 675,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after buying an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $145.63 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $112.77 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.18. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

