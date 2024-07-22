State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 48,150 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 327.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after buying an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $41,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $107.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.