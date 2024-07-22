State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,861 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Wendy’s by 148.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 39,364 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

